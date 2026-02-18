Jammu and Kashmir creates history, qualify for maiden Ranji Trophy final beating Bengal

Kalyani:

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has created history, qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final for the first time. They defeated a star-studded Bengal side in the semifinal as they chased down the target of 126 runs in the fourth innings with six wickets in hand. Auqib Nabi was the star for J&K in the semifinal as he picked up nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings and also won the player of the match award. Abdul Samad also played a crucial role with a score of 82 in the first innings and an unbeaten cameo in the second innings in run-chase.

As far as the match is concerned, Sudip Kumar Gharami's 146-run knock helped Bengal post a competitive total of 328 runs in their first innings. Mohammed Shami then showcased his skills, accounting for a staggering eight wickets as he helped his side sneak in a crucial lead of 26 runs. Samad propelled J&K beyond the 300-run mark with 82 runs, while Auqib Nabi also played a brilliant hand of 42 runs.

Bengal were at an advantage, having gained a 26-run lead, but little did they know that J&K bowlers would be all over their batters in their second essay. Yet again, Nabi led from the front with the ball, picking up four wickets while Sunil Kumar also picked up as many scalps to rattle Bengal for just 99 runs in the second innings.

Bengal bowlers try their best but falter

The 126-run chase was never going to be a cakewalk for Jammu and Kashmir as Bengal threw everything at them. However, the J&K batters kept their nerves and managed to get over the line with six wickets in hand. Like he did in the first innings, Abdul Samad played an unbeaten cameo, scoring 30 runs off 27 balls with a four and three sixes.

At 71/4 on the fourth morning with J&K still 55 runs away from a win, Samad's knock played a crucial role in the run-chase as things could've got tricky while Vanshaj Sharma stayed put for an unbeaten 43 after coming out to bat at four. However, Auqib Nabi is the star for J&K as his all-round show came to the fore in the game as they defeated a strong Bengal side to make it to their maiden Ranji Trophy final.

