Vinod Kambli shares video from Thane's Nidan Centre for Elderly Care, fans concerned about health

Thane:

Former India batter Vinod Kambli has sparked concern among fans after sharing a video message expressing gratitude for his stay at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care in Thane. The short video clip surfaced online, reassuring well-wishers while shedding light on his ongoing recovery.

In the video, the former middle-order batter confirmed his presence at the Thane facility, praising the environment and hospitality. He assured that he has been well maintained and the people in charge have shown a lot of love to him.

“I am Vinod Kambli. And where I am... I am in Nidan. I have received very good facilities, and I would say hygiene and all, everything is first class. Here nowhere does it feel like I am not at home. I have received a lot of love from the people here,” Kambli said in the video.

Kambli’s history with medical concerns

The message comes after prolonged concern surrounding the 52-year-old’s declining physical condition. Over the past few years, Kambli has faced severe health setbacks. He underwent angioplasty in 2013 and was admitted to a hospital in Thane following complications involving urinary infections, mobility issues, and brain clots that sparked stroke concerns and memory lapses.

Public appearances, which includes a 2024 ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park alongside childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, showed a visibly frail Kambli needing assistance to walk. It prompted legendary teammates such as Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar to offer rehabilitation support.

Meanwhile, despite his off-field health battles, Kambli remains one of the most naturally gifted talents in Indian cricket history. He made an explosive entry into international cricket after bursting onto the scene via a famous 664-run school partnership with Tendulkar.

He went on to represent India in 17 Test matches, scoring 1,084 runs at a brilliant average of 54.20, including four centuries. He also holds the record as the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs, having reached the milestone in just 14 innings. Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal came close to breaking the record, but finished second after completing the milestone in 16 innings. When it comes to ODIs, Kambli played 104 matches, accumulating 2,477 runs at an average of 32.59 with two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Also Read:

'Already building': Prasidh Krishna weighs in on India's preparation for BGT 2027