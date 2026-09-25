Shubman Gill hit on elbow in nets; is Indian captain doubtful for first ODI vs West Indies?

Thiruvananthapuram:

India captain Shubman Gill was struck on his right elbow during a net session in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The opener was playing Mohammed Siraj in the nets when a rising delivery from the India pacer hit him on the elbow. Gill immediately stepped away from the nets in discomfort as the physiotherapist attended to him. Siraj checked on the batter, while Virat Kohli, training in the neighbouring net, also came over.

The cricketer later sat down while holding the affected arm, with India’s support staff strapping it. He did not resume batting for the remainder of the session and instead continued his recovery work. However, he was able to walk off after training and was seen joking with Gurnoor Brar, as reported by Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, the incident happened shortly before the first ODI against West Indies, which will be played on September 27. Thus, Gill has less than 48 hours to recover completely and play a part in the opener. BCCI, in the meantime, hasn't issued a statement regarding the nature of the injury and hence, Gill could be in contention for the ODI.

On the other hand, Gill was among the first Indian players to begin training and shared the nets with Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Nitish Kumar Reddy troubled him with bounce on a couple of occasions, while Gill later played several drives against Brar after initially adopting a cautious approach.

India’s injury concerns grow

The latest setback adds to India’s injury concerns this year. The team was unable to field its strongest combinations during the July T20I and ODI tour of England because of injuries affecting several players, including Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar. Bumrah and Reddy have since returned, while Pandya and Rana remain unavailable.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel acknowledged the difficulty injuries have created while pointing to the depth available within the squad.

“Obviously, you want to have your strongest and, condition-wise, the best XI on the field,” Morkel said on Friday. “Sadly, it's part of the game that the guys got injured at times when we didn't ideally want them to fall injured. But luckily, we've got fantastic back-up in the wings and it's a great opportunity for the guys to go and play a game for India, to make a name for themselves and to compete.

“But ideally, hopefully we can get all the injuries out of the way and later down the year we'll be fine and we can take it on from there,” Morkel said in the press conference.