IND vs NED pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play today in T20 World Cup?

Ahmedabad :

India and the Netherlands are set to face each other in T20Is for the first time since T20 World Cup 2022. The encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground four years ago is also the only time the two teams locked horns in the shortest format of the game. This is also the final group stage game for both teams in the ongoing mega event and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that has been arguably the only batting paradise this World Cup.

Pitch Report - Narendra Modi Stadium

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been kind to the batters in three matches so far. 213, 187 and 175 are the scores posted by teams batting first in three matches so far and the trend is likely to continue in this game, especially India bats first. The venue also witnessed arguably the best T20I game ever played in history of the sport. The World Cup witnessed its first ever double super over as South Africa and Afghanistan played out a thriller.

The India vs Netherlands is unlikely to produce a thriller, but a significant crowd is expected to turn up at a humongous stadium to support the home team. With the Super 8 round of matches set to start from Sunday for India, the men in blue would want to finish the group stage on a high.

A team batting first wil have to score 200 or more runs here or risk scores being chased down by the opponents.

Ahmedabad Pitch Report - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 14

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average first inns score - 172

Highest total recorded - 234/4 by IND vs NZ

Team Previews

India are coming into this game after thrashing their arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo by 61 runs. They are on top of the points table in Group A and are likely to finish there at the end of today's match. Abhishek Sharma will be itching to get going as the man is yet to score a run in this T20 World Cup, having bagged ducks in both matches he played.

On the other hand, the Dutch would know that a bright show against the world beaters will mean a lot to their progress. They lost to the USA in their previous outing by 93 runs but are still in the hunt to make it to the Super 8 round if they register a decent enough win over India. Anything can happen in T20 cricket, isn't it?

