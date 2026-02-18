Why Lula's visit matters for New Delhi-Brasilia strategic ties amid Trump-era tariffs

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to visit India today for an important bilateral meeting. He will lead the largest Brazilian delegation ever to accompany a President to India, according to Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega.

Lula’s visit coincides with the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which is being held from February 16 to 20.

President Lula will be in India on a State visit from February 18 to 22. He will be joined by several Cabinet ministers and a high-level group of business leaders and CEOs. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening ties between the two countries across key sectors.

Why Lula’s visit is important amid Trump’s tariffs

Lula da Silva’s visit to India is significant against the backdrop of rising US protectionism under President Donald Trump, who had imposed steep tariffs on both Brazilian and Indian exports. In 2025, Trump raised duties on many Brazilian goods to about 50 per cent. Brazil has, however, challenged these tariffs at the WTO.

India also faced 50 per cent tariffs but the significant trade deal between US and India has brought them down to just 18 per cent.

Lula’s trip underscores a push for deeper cooperation and diversification of economic partnerships beyond the US. Strengthening ties with India, through agreements on trade, pharmaceuticals, minerals and aviation, can help both nations mitigate tariff pressures and promote multilateralism. Amid Trump’s tariff regime, Lula’s India visit signals unity among emerging economies and a strategic realignment of global trade alliances. Their partnership sends a geopolitical signal that Global South actors aren’t passively aligning with Western economic dominance, but are exploring alternatives and deeper cooperation.

India and Brazil have agreed in past dialogues to nearly double bilateral trade over coming years. Brazil sees India as a growing export destination for key commodities and services while India views Brazil as a supplier of energy and critical minerals vital for its industrial and clean-energy transition.

