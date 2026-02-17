Exclusive: 'Hum paise kamane…,' Rajpal Yadav on jail time, support and his Bollywood journey

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav came out of Tihar jail on February 17, 2026. The actor surrendered in cheque bounce case on February 5 and since then he was behind bars. However, after getting massive support from fans and big Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, the actor finally walked out of jail and thanked everyone for their support.

Moreover, he an exclusive chat with India TV's Kumar Sonu, the actor said that he is in a money making business like the entertainment industry. However, deep down he is a farmer's son and a farmer himself. However, its his passion for the art of acting that makes his fulfilled.

Prisoners should get a second chance: Rajpal Yadav

While talking about his time inside the Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav said that, more or less than 10 per cent of the prisoners inside the jail can get a second chance. 'I would like to request to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to do something about some of the people there as one mistake may be overlooked. However, at the same time, I hold utmost regard for judiciary and their judgement. But if we could something for some of them, then it would be good.'

The food is Tihar jail is good: Rajpal Yadav

When asked about his routine at Tihar, the actor didn't much reveal about that but he said that Tihar jail is well managed and it holds a long history as well. The Bollywood actor also said that the food is Tihar was good.

Watch the full interview here:

Bail granted until March 18

On Tuesday, the Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant for the actor. According to news agency ANI, the actor's lawyer stated that the Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant for him from Tihar Jail. The lawyer also stated that Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the High Court in the cheque bounce case. On Monday, while hearing Rajpal Yadav's bail plea, the Delhi High Court granted him bail until March 18. Earlier, the court had ordered Rajpal Yadav's lawyer to deposit Rs 1.5 crore in the name of the defendant, the company from which he borrowed, by 3 pm to secure interim bail. The actor did so, after which the court granted him bail until March 18.

The High Court had ordered surrender

The court also noted that Rajpal Yadav was jailed for failing to fulfill previously made promises to the court. Upon reviewing the case file, the court noted that several issues had arisen and that the earlier order had already been challenged in the Supreme Court, which had granted no relief. Previously, the High Court had directed surrender in the cheque bounce case.

