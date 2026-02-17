Tarique Rahman’s new cabinet: 25 ministers, 24 state ministers take oath in Bangladesh, check full list

Dhaka:

BNP leasder Tarique Rahman was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, marking the end of the 18-month rule of the interim government which took charge after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August 2024. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

Rahman, the son of former premier Khaleda Zia and late President Ziaur Rahman, returned home two months ago after living in London in self-exile for 17 years. He will serve as the prime minister for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers. President Shahabuddin also administered the oath to the new members of the Cabinet at the ceremony, attended by several leaders from neighbouring countries, including India and Pakistan.

The BNP bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12 after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation. The Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

Rahman names following 25 ministers to his Cabinet:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury

Salahuddin Ahmed

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud

Maj (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram

Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain

Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat)

Abdul Awal Mintoo,

Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad

Mizanur Rahman Minu

Nitai Roy Chowdhury

Khandaker Abdul Muktadir

Ariful Haque Chowdhury

Zahir Uddin Swapon

Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat)

Afroza Khanam Rita

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie

Asadul Habib Dulu

Md Asaduzzaman

Zakaria Taher

Dipen Dewan

ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon

Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain

Fakir Mahbub Anam

Sheikh Rabiul Alam

Rahman names 24 ministers of state to his Cabinet:

M Rashiduzzaman Millat

Anindya Islam Amit

Md Shariful Alam

Shama Obaed Islam

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku

Barrister Kaiser Kamal

Farhad Hossain Azad

Md Aminul Haq (technocrat)

Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin

Habibur Rashid

Md Rajib Ahsan

Md Abdul Bari

Mir Shahe Alam

Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, widely known as Zonayed Saki,

Ishraque Hossain,

Farzana Sharmin,

Shaikh Faridul Islam

Nurul Haque Nur

Yasser Khan Chowdhury

M Iqbal Hossain

MA Muhith

Ahammad Sohel Manjur

Bobby Hajjaj

Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam

For the swearing-in ceremony, the BNP invited around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India.