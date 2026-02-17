Tarique Rahman’s new cabinet: 25 ministers, 24 state ministers take oath in Bangladesh, check full list

BNP leasder Tarique Rahman was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, marking the end of the 18-month rule of the interim government which took charge after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August 2024. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.
Rahman, the son of former premier Khaleda Zia and late President Ziaur Rahman, returned home two months ago after living in London in self-exile for 17 years. He will serve as the prime minister for the next five years.
Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers. President Shahabuddin also administered the oath to the new members of the Cabinet at the ceremony, attended by several leaders from neighbouring countries, including India and Pakistan.
The BNP bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12 after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation. The Awami League was barred from contesting polls.
Rahman names following 25 ministers to his Cabinet:
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury
Salahuddin Ahmed
Iqbal Hasan Mahmud
Maj (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram
Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain
Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat)
Abdul Awal Mintoo,
Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad
Mizanur Rahman Minu
Nitai Roy Chowdhury
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir
Ariful Haque Chowdhury
Zahir Uddin Swapon
Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat)
Afroza Khanam Rita
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie
Asadul Habib Dulu
Md Asaduzzaman
Zakaria Taher
Dipen Dewan
ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon
Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain
Fakir Mahbub Anam
Sheikh Rabiul Alam
Rahman names 24 ministers of state to his Cabinet:
M Rashiduzzaman Millat
Anindya Islam Amit
Md Shariful Alam
Shama Obaed Islam
Sultan Salahuddin Tuku
Barrister Kaiser Kamal
Farhad Hossain Azad
Md Aminul Haq (technocrat)
Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin
Habibur Rashid
Md Rajib Ahsan
Md Abdul Bari
Mir Shahe Alam
Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, widely known as Zonayed Saki,
Ishraque Hossain,
Farzana Sharmin,
Shaikh Faridul Islam
Nurul Haque Nur
Yasser Khan Chowdhury
M Iqbal Hossain
MA Muhith
Ahammad Sohel Manjur
Bobby Hajjaj
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam
For the swearing-in ceremony, the BNP invited around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India.