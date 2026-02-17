Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Emmanuel Macron India visit Updates: French President to meet PM Modi for bilateral talks
 Live now

Emmanuel Macron India visit Updates: French President to meet PM Modi for bilateral talks

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Macron India visit, PM Modi meeting, AI Summit live updates: The trip marks French President Emmanuel Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to Mumbai, with bilateral talks scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Image Source : X/@NarendraModi
Mumbai:

Emmanuel Macron will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai shortly after the French President he arrived in India on Monday night with First Lady Brigitte Macron for a three day official visit to India. The French President and the First Lady were received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the visit, Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions expected to focus on artificial intelligence and broader strategic cooperation. A renewed thrust on bilateral defence ties is also anticipated, including potential collaboration on the joint manufacturing of helicopters and HAMMER precision guided missiles.

This will be Macron’s fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, reflecting continued momentum in the India France strategic partnership, especially in artificial intelligence cooperation and emerging technologies.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Macron's India visit.

Live updates :Emmanuel Macron India visit PM Modi meeting AI Summit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:44 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Macron calls Modi ‘dear friend’, vows to deepen India–France ties

    Ahead of his arrival in Mumbai, French President Emmanuel Macron said that business leaders and key figures from the economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors were accompanying him to strengthen ties between the two countries.

    In his message, Macron expressed confidence that both sides would take cooperation even further and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “my dear friend”, underlining the warmth in the India–France partnership.

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    New Rafale deal, trade, MoUs and more on agenda

    Around a dozen MoUs, defence ties in the wake of the new Rafale deal, and trade talks, besides discussions on a range of sector will take centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai today. The two leaders are set to review progress in the India-France strategic partnership and chart the course for future cooperation. Read more

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tariffs, China and trade likely to top agenda for Modi-Macron meeting

    Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are expected to discuss global economic uncertainty linked to tariff policies under US President Donald Trump, along with China’s growing regional influence, according to reports.

    The Prime Minister’s Office said the talks will focus on consolidating the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation into new areas. Bilateral trade between India and France stands at around 18 billion dollars annually, with strong ties in defence and aerospace. French investment in India is estimated at nearly 15 billion dollars.

  • 2:36 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Macron goes for morning run at Marine Drive

    The French President stepped out of his hotel without interacting with the media and went for a run along Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive. His morning jog drew attention from walkers and was closely monitored by security personnel.

     

  • 2:36 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Macron leaves Taj Mahal Palace under tight security ahead of Modi meeting

    French President Emmanuel Macron left the Taj Mahal Palace under tight security on Tuesday morning. He is in Mumbai ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are scheduled to review progress in the India-France strategic partnership.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Emmanuel Macron PM Modi India France Rafale Jet Deal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\