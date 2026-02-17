Emmanuel Macron India visit Updates: French President to meet PM Modi for bilateral talks

Mumbai:

Emmanuel Macron will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai shortly after the French President he arrived in India on Monday night with First Lady Brigitte Macron for a three day official visit to India. The French President and the First Lady were received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the visit, Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions expected to focus on artificial intelligence and broader strategic cooperation. A renewed thrust on bilateral defence ties is also anticipated, including potential collaboration on the joint manufacturing of helicopters and HAMMER precision guided missiles.

This will be Macron’s fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, reflecting continued momentum in the India France strategic partnership, especially in artificial intelligence cooperation and emerging technologies.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Macron's India visit.