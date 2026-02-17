Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar Jail after 13 days; Karkardooma Court issues release warrant

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail after 13 days on February 17, 2026 in cheque bounce case. The Karkardooma Court had issued the release warrant. According to Rajpal's lawyer, the actor has been allowed interim bail in a cheque bounce case. To recall, the Delhi High Court on Monday extended an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18.The bench headed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, in passing the order, asked Yadav to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

Court suspends sentence after Rs 1.5 crore deposit

It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav submits a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. This was after the private company M/S Murli Project's lawyer, Advocate Avneet Singh Sikka, confirmed that Yadav deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the company's bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount.Earlier in the day, the lawyer for Yadav, Adv. Bhaskar Upadhyay, submitted that they were ready to deposit Rs 1.5 crore, without any conditions, through a fixed deposit receipt (FDR). However, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma asked for the amount to be submitted through Demand Draft (DD).

Details about Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case

The aggrieved party in this case is a company by the name Murgli Project Private Limited, from whom the defendant in this case, actor Rajpal Yadav, borrowed money. The amount Yadav borrowed from this firm totaled 5 crores of rupees. In repayment of this loan, he had sent a series of cheques to Murgli Project Private Limited. However, these checks bounced. This case now goes back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav directed a film by the name Aata Pata Lapata.

The High Court gave a conditional stay order on the arrest of Rajpal in 2024. He was asked to pay the money. Last year in December, the actor agreed to pay the money in installments, which he failed to do. Due to this, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be taken into custody at Tihar jail on February 2. However, the actor surrendered on February 4 was in Tihar jail until today.

