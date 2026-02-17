EC has become a 'Tughlaqi Commission' run by a political party, alleges Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday once again targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing it of acting on the directions of a political party. She said the Election Commission has now become a "Tughlaqi Commission" and is functioning with clear political bias. "EC has become a 'Tughlaqi Commission' run by a political party. Election Commission treating ordinary people like terrorists...On instruction from BJP, the Election Commission is deleting names of Bengal's voters during SIR," Mamata alleged.

This comes as political activity across West Bengal is intensifying as the state prepares for assembly elections this year. While parties have stepped up their preparations for the electoral battle, the rising tensions in the state are not solely election-driven. A major reason behind the political churn is the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, which has sparked a wave of allegations and counter-allegations.

Claim of AI being misused to delete voter names

Mamata Banerjee further claimed that a woman official from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell used artificial intelligence tools to remove the names of 58 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. She warned that such actions pose a direct threat to democracy and undermine the very foundation of free and fair elections.

Allegation of ignoring Supreme Court orders

She further accused the Election Commission of disregarding directions issued by the Supreme Court of India and said the ongoing voter list exercise is being conducted in a manner that targets voters and weakens democratic processes. According to her, the integrity of the electoral system is being compromised at a critical moment for the state.