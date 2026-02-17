Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Dipen Dewan Chakma: One Hindu, one Buddhist minister take oath in Bangladesh

Dhaka:

Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Dipen Dewan Chakma one Hindu and another Budhhist minister on Tuesday took oath in the Bangladesh new cabinet as Tarique Rahman was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He has named a 49-member Cabinet.President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath to Rahman and his new Cabinet.

Who are Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Dipen Dewan Chakma?

Nitai Roy Chowdhury is a member of the BNP's top policy-making standing committee, and is one of the party's key vice presidents, as well as a senior advisor and strategist to its top leadership. Nitai Roy Chowdhury won from the West Magura constituency on a BNP ticket, defeating a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate. Born in January 1949, Nitai Roy Chowdhury is a prominent lawyer in Bangladesh and has previously served as a Member of Parliament.

Dipen Dewan Chamka, belonging to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic minority group, won from a constituency in the southeastern Rangamati Hills district. An advocate and politician, he was born on June 8, 1963, in Rangamati. He belongs to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic group and is the son of Subimal Dewan, a former advisor to President Ziaur Rahman on tribal affairs. He won from the Rangamati Hill District constituency, defeating an independent Chakma candidate.

Tarique Rahman unveils a 49-member Cabinet

It should be noted that Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) unveiled a 49-member Cabinet with 25 ministers and 24 ministers of state. However, he has not yet allotted portfolios.

The Bangladesh government’s swearing-in ceremony was held hours after Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to newly elected members of the parliament.Inteerestingly, Rahman became the first man to head Bangladesh’s government in more than two decades as power rotated for two decades between his mother, late Khaleda Zia, and Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country from 2009 to 2024 until her ouster.

The Bangladesh government’s swearing-in ceremony was held hours after Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to newly elected members of the parliament.

Rahman became the first man to head Bangladesh’s government

Inteerestingly, Rahman became the first man to head Bangladesh’s government in more than two decades as power rotated for two decades between his mother, late Khaleda Zia, and Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country from 2009 to 2024 until her ouster.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the BNP's return to governance follows their "absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament election," a feat achieved twenty years after the party last held office from 2001 to 2006.

The newly formed cabinet is notable for its significant infusion of fresh leadership.Official figures reveal that seventeen ministers and twenty-four state ministers are "new faces" who have never held such offices previously.

Tarique Rahman becomes member of cabinet for first time

In a historic first for his personal political career, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is also "becoming a member of the cabinet for the first time," having never held public office during his party's previous tenures.

Prothom Alo further detailed the widespread public engagement surrounding the transition. From the early afternoon, leaders and activists from various BNP wings, alongside citizens from across the country, converged on the capital.

The shift in power follows a period of immense political upheaval. Observers note that this "new journey" begins after the 2024 "student-public uprising" led to the collapse of the previous Awami League administration.

The BNP, which has highlighted being a "victim of oppression and torture" for over fifteen years, successfully contested the elections held last Thursday under an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. The polls have been described by the party and observers as a "festive, fair and acceptable election."

Also Read:

Tarique Rahman, BNP leader, takes oath as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister