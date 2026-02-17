Rajpal Yadav makes first appearance after Tihar Jail release, says he will address all allegations | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the High Court in a cheque bounce case. The actor came out after completing the formalities of his release and gave a brief statement to the media, thanking the court for the relief granted to him.

Addressing the media after his release, Yadav said that he will complete 30 years in Bollywood in 2027 and thanked everyone for the support he has received all these years. 'People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me. The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court,' he said.

The actor was in Tihar jail for 13 days.

Details about Rajpal Yadav's case

The aggrieved party in this case is a company by the name Murgli Project Private Limited, from whom the defendant in this case, actor Rajpal Yadav, borrowed money. The amount Yadav borrowed from this firm was 5 crores of rupees. In repayment of this loan, he had sent a series of cheques to Murgli Project Private Limited. However, these checks bounced. This case now goes back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav directed a film by the name Aata Pata Lapata.

The High Court gave a conditional stay order on the arrest of Rajpal in 2024. He was asked to pay the money. Last year in December, the actor agreed to pay the money in installments, which he failed to do. Due to this, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be taken into custody at Tihar jail on February 2. However, the actor surrendered on February 4 was in Tihar jail until today.

