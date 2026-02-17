Advertisement
From HAMMER Missiles to AI Hub: India and France seal major strategic deals during Macron's visit

India and France on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' with Prime Minister Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has "no boundaries" and the partnership can "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press meet.
Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 17) held wide-ranging bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, marking a new chapter in ties between India and France. The discussions focused on the next phase of cooperation in defence, security, clean energy, critical minerals, technology, and people-to-people linkages.

The key highlight of the visit was the decision to elevate bilateral ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership", reflecting the depth, scale, and ambition of India–France cooperation. Both leaders committed to strengthening collaboration across defence, trade, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, and advanced technologies, while also aligning their long-term vision under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

During their engagement in Mumbai, Modi and Macron reviewed strategic and security cooperation, trade and investment, research and development, education, and innovation. In a significant announcement, the two sides unveiled 21 major outcomes spanning defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health, and skilling.

Key outcomes of French President Macron's visit to India: 

  1. Upgrading of the India-France relationship to "Special Global Strategic Partnership"
  2. Establishment of annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue for regularly reviewing implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap
  3. Launch of the India-France Year of Innovation
  4. Launch of the India-France Innovation Network
  5. Inauguration of H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka
  6. Renewal of the Agreement between Government of India and French Republic on Defence Cooperation
  7. Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India
  8. Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments
  9. Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group
  10. Joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals
  11. Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS
  12. Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France
  13. Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology
  14. MoU for scientific collaboration between DST and CNRS
  15. Joint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology
  16. Launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi
  17. Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research
  18. Agreement for the establishment of the Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences
  19. Letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics
  20. Renewal of the MoU between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation
  21. Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications and La Poste, France

