Brazilian President Lula da Silva to visit from February 18: What's on the agenda?

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will pay a state visit to India from February 18 to 22, during which he will also participate in the second AI Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 19 to 20. The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A key highlight of the visit will be the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Lula on February 21. The two leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. President Lula is scheduled to be hosted by Droupadi Murmu and will meet CP Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries.

President Lula will be accompanied by the largest-ever Brazilian delegation to India, comprising over 300 business leaders, 14 cabinet ministers, and a large group of top CEOs from Brazilian companies. Multiple engagements have been planned to facilitate interactions between the visiting business delegation and its Indian counterparts.

What’s on the agenda?

The PM Modi and President Lula meeting on February 21 is expected to focus on expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, defence, energy, including renewables, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and rare earth materials, science and technology, innovation, space, and people-to-people exchanges. Cooperation in emerging areas like Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and artificial intelligence is also likely to feature prominently.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance, and issues concerning the Global South. India and Brazil share common perspectives on several international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, and the fight against terrorism.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit in sectors such as energy, civil aviation, critical minerals, health, and pharmaceuticals.

Brazil is also moving towards expanding people-to-people ties. One of the major announcements expected during the visit is Brazil's plan to introduce a 10-year multiple-entry visa system for Indian tourists, a step aimed at enhancing travel and cultural exchanges.

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth H da Nobrega, has also indicated that the country is easing business visa norms for Indian professionals amid rising bilateral trade and investment.

In the health sector, an MoU is expected to be mutually beneficial, as Brazil's public healthcare system requires large volumes of medicines. Indian pharmaceutical exporters are well placed to meet this demand due to their competitive pricing advantage.

An MoU on critical minerals is also anticipated, as Brazil continues to expand this strategic sector.

Additionally, an MoU between Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace major Embraer is expected to be signed during the visit. The agreement is linked to plans by Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer to set up a manufacturing facility in India for regional transport aircraft, further underlining the growing depth of India-Brazil industrial and strategic cooperation.

