Brazilian President Lula da Silva to visit India from Feb 18-22, attend AI Summit in Delhi

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will pay a state visit to India from February 18 to 22 and participate in the second AI Summit to be held in the national capital from February 19 to 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brazilian President to attend second AI Summit in New Delhi

On Brazilian President Lula's visit to India, the MEA spokesperson said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will pay a state visit to India from 18–22 February 2026 and attend the second AI Summit in New Delhi on 19–20 February."

Brazilian President Lula-PM Modi bilateral meeting on Feb 21

He further said that the bilateral talks between PM Modi and the Brazilian President will take place on February 21. Both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South.

President Lula will be hosted by India's President and meet with the Vice President and other dignitaries.

"Bilateral talks will take place on 21 February, and he will be hosted by the President of India, with other dignitaries calling on him. He will be accompanied by ministers and a business delegation, with related engagements planned. Further details will be shared in an upcoming press release, and more announcements about other leaders attending the AI Summit will follow," Jaiswal said.

President Lula to be accompanied by about 14 ministers

The President will be accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. According to the MEA, multiple engagements have been planned to facilitate interactions with the visiting business delegation.

"The accompanying Ministers would be having meetings with their Indian counterparts. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum being organised during the visit of the Brazilian President, reflecting the growing trade and commercial engagements between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

The visit is part of Brazil's broader foreign policy recalibration, which seeks to reduce economic reliance on traditional partners such as the United States and China while strengthening engagement with emerging economies like India, as reported by Brasil 247.

Sixth visit of President Lula to India

The forthcoming visit would be the sixth visit of President Lula to India. He had first visited India in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for Republic Day celebrations and last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023.

Both Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have, however, been meeting frequently in between. It may be recalled that PM Modi was in Brasilia on a state visit from July 7-8, 2025, which was the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 57 years. Both leaders also met in Johannesburg during the G20 in November 2025.

India and Brazil share a warm, close, and multi-faceted Strategic Partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation across key sectors. The two large democracies are Strategic Partners since 2006.

Brazil is India's largest trading partner in LAC region and bilateral engagement has continued to deepen in areas such as trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, energy, including renewables, critical minerals, rare earth materials, science & technology and innovation, including in cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastrucure (DPI) and AI, space and people-to-people linkages. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, and combating terrorism.

The state visit of President Lula will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and further deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional and global platforms, on issues of mutual interest.

