Will India rest Jasprit Bumrah for their T20 World Cup clash against Netherlands? Coach opens up

New Delhi:

With their place in the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage already confirmed, India now have the luxury to rest some of their players for their dead-rubber against the Netherlands on February 18. They could deliberate on resting Jasprit Bumrah in particular, given the no-reward fixture against the Dutch, and the player being carefully managed by the Indian management.

However, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that Bumrah is unlikely to be given a rest currently despite this clash being a dead-rubber. "Don't think Bumrah will rest. We will decide later," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Experience to play in Ahmedabad key

India will face the Dutch in their last league stage match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India would want their key players to get the experience of playing in Ahmedabad as they will face South Africa in their first Super Eight match at the venue.

Moreover, Ahmedabad will also host the final of the World Cup if Pakistan or Sri Lanka don't make it to the title clash. All this makes having games under their belt in Ahmedabad crucial, and the Men in Blue will want all of their players to be familiar with the conditions before the business end of the tournament gets underway.

Bumrah has been a key bowler for India for several years now, and his availability is always a shot in the arm for the Indian team. He fell sick and missed the USA game, but was back for the Namibia and Pakistan game and picked 2/17 in the clash against the Men in Green.

Kotak optimistic of Abhishek to find form

Meanwhile, the batting coach is not much concerned by the lack of form of Abhishek Sharma in the World Cup. The star opener, who missed the second game due to a stomach bug, has made two ducks in the two games that he has played in.

"He wasn't well. Last game, he got out in the first over. We don't want to overanalyse. He has his plans sorted," Kotak said when asked if teams have decoded the flamboyant opener's game.

Kotak lauded opener Ishan Kishan's temperament, saying the keeper-batter was a "confident" person. "He has always been a very confident player since his younger days. That mindset helps in T20 cricket," said Kotak about Kishan, whose half-century played a pivotal role in India's thrashing of Pakistan by 61 runs.

The coach added that India will not take the Netherlands lightly. "From the start of this World Cup, we have seen any team can beat any team. That is why every game is important."