'Super 8 certainly a tick, but not the whole box': Raza after Zimbabwe's historic T20 World Cup feat

New Delhi:

Sikandar Raza is chuffed to bits for Zimbabwe, having made it to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time in their history, but knows that this is not the ultimate target of his side, which is looking to spring a surprise in the next stage.

"To qualify for Super 8 with a game to spare for the first time in our history is certainly no small achievement. It's an achievement that our whole country and people should enjoy," Raza said at the post-match press conference.

"Yes, Super 8 is certainly a tick in the box, but it's certainly not the whole box we set out for. But this is just one of those things we have ticked from the box, but we've got other things to achieve, and everybody remains committed and focused for that. One of the goals we set out for was certainly that we're going to bring more recognition and respect to our country."

Zimbabwe come a long way from missing 2024 World Cup and 2026 Super 8

The Chevrons had missed out on making it to the T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Uganda in the qualifiers, but have come a long way in these two years as they find themselves in the last eight of the 2026 World Cup, which has also guaranteed them an automatic spot in the next T20 World Cup.

Raza's team reached the Super Eight after the washout against Ireland in Pallekele on Tuesday, which sent the Irish side and the mighty Australians out of the tournament in the group stage itself. They have reached the next stage with a game in hand against Sri Lanka. "And we gear up for Sri Lanka, and then what happens after, we deal with one game at a time as well," Raza said on his team's upcoming match.

Raza on how he picked up the team after 2024 debacle

Raza highlighted how he and his team worked together after the heartbreak of missing out on the 2024 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies to make their way to the 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka. "I remember when we were told that we have to play the sub-regional Qualifier B in Kenya, I remember sitting down with the squad and saying either we feel sorry for ourselves and be ashamed or actually understand the reality.

"The reality is it is because of us we are in this mess, and it's only us who can get it out, so either we all get together and work towards a singular goal, which is to win this tournament, win the qualifiers, get to the World Cup and then write our own history and story.

"And all of us got together, and we all unanimously agreed that, yes, it is our own fault because we kept most of the same squad. And we said it is because of us, and only we can get it out. And yes, our country do deserve more respect and recognition. I took a lot of blame and criticism as a leader."