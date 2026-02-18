Champions to group stage exit: How Australia vanished from T20 World Cup in just 5 years?

New Delhi:

A World Cup without Australia. Yes, it is possible. In fact, it isn't overly surprising when it comes to the T20 World Cup. Australia have dominated the ODI World Cups over the years, winning the trophy a record six times. But across 10 editions of the T20 World Cup, they have won the trophy only once, in 2021. It is actually shocking to know that the Aussies have won the mega event in the shortest format only once, and in the last five years, they have only gone down in the format.

After winning the 2021 edition in the alienated conditions in Dubai, Australia failed to defend the title next year at home and even in 2024, they couldn't go beyond the Super 8 round. In 2026, they failed to go even beyond the group stage after a shocking loss at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Selection blunders a main reason for Australia's exit?

Australia's selection seemed strange for the T20 World Cup this time around. Despite being injured, they picked the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David while being confident that they would recover in time for the mega event. But as the tournament approached, both the fast bowlers were ruled out and Ben Dwarshuis replaced Cummins. Surprisingly, Australia didn't name any replacement for Hazlewood as they reportedly opted to wait, seemingly being confident of making it to the Super 8 round where they were scheduled to play all their matches in India.

But a loss to Zimbabwe led to them making last-minute changes and adding Steve Smith to the squad. But again, when it came to selections in the playing XI, the veteran was benched in conditions suited him the best in Pallekele against Sri Lanka. Australia collapsed from 104/0 to 181/10 in a matter of 71 deliveries and even worse, they lost their last six wickets for 21 runs in 23 deliveries.

This is where Smith would've played a massive role, rotating strike against the spinners and take the game head on in the death overs. Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy, on SEN Cricket, pointed out the same and questioned the selection of Cooper Connolly who hasn't crossed the 10-run mark in six games.

"Cooper Connolly, really? How lengthened? That's going to make our batting order. He hasn't made double figures for six games. So it doesn't make sense. The team it left us with are just full of all finishers, no starters. They can't get started in Sri Lanka. As we've just talked about Cameron Green at three, Tim David at four, Josh Inglis at five having been opener and seven.

"He's getting bounced around and they're wasting his good form. It's just an unbalanced team. Going to play that game? So the selection misguidance was a year ago where they really prioritised power over batsmanship, over confidence, over grit and then forgot form and over what possibly could happen," Healy said.

T20 - The least preferred format for Australia?

Australia doesn't seem to be prioritising the T20 format at the international level, as the focus is more on Tests, with series against India and England being the major ones. After winning the T20 World Cup in 2021, Australia have played only 72 T20Is, the least among all full-member nations, and this also includes matches in three World Cup editions. This means outside of the World Cup, Australia have played only 60-odd matches in the shortest format.

Full member nations to play the most T20Is since January 1, 2022

Teams Matches Played India 118 Pakistan 106 West Indies 96 New Zealand 95 Zimbabwe 92 Bangladesh 89 Sri Lanka 80 England 78 Ireland 74 Afghanistan 73 South Africa 73 Australia 72

Add to that, on most occasions, their main players are either rested or injured, which leads to the second-string teams playing bilateral T20I series. Such was the situation for Australia that their World Cup-bound players didn't even play together in the last T20I series, against Pakistan, just before the T20 World Cup 2026.

The World Cup-bound players have seldom played together for them, and that has clearly affected their coordination in the tournament proper.

Wholesale changes likely in Australia's T20I team?

A shock is certainly needed for any team to be transitioned into world beaters. It took a 10-wicket loss for India against England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 to change their approach in the shortest format and become fearless. This could be Australia's time to prioritise the T20 format and improve significantly before the next edition, which is set to be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

Their domination in Tests and ODIs is undeniable, and if they improve in T20Is too, they can again rule world cricket for the next decade or so.

