Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 as Zimbabwe qualify for Super Eight after Ireland washout

New Delhi:

Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the group stage itself as Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super Eight stage after their crucial clash against Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele was washed out due to rain on Tuesday, February 17. With this, Ireland have also officially been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

The Chevrons will now join Sri Lanka as the two teams from Group B to make their way into the next stage. Zimbabwe have been unbeaten in the tournament, and their wash-out with Ireland has put them on five points from three matches as they make their way into Group 1 in the Super Eight stage.

Zimbabwe to join India, Proteas, Windies in Super Eight

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will now join India, South Africa and the West Indies in Group 1 in the Super Eight stage of the tournament. They will take the X2 seed of Australia and will face the likes of India, Proteas and the Windies in the next round.

Chevrons remain unbeaten in tournament

The Chevrons are undefeated so far in the World Cup 2026. They won their tournament opener against Oman after chasing down a meagre 104 and then stunned the might Australian side after defending 169 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to win by 23 runs. Meanwhile, the Australians have suffered two losses in three matches in the World Cup as they also went down to Sri Lanka on February 16.

Aussies knocked out from group stage after 2009

Meanwhile, the Aussies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup group stage for the first time since 2009. The Aussies had then lost their group stage matches to Sri Lanka and West Indies and were knocked out of the group stage itself. That was the only time before this that they were eliminated in the league stage of the T20 World Cup.