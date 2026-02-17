Which opponents will India face in T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage? Complete fixtures confirmed

New Delhi:

India's opponents in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage have been confirmed after Zimbabwe qualified for the next round of the tournament following their wash-out with Ireland. The Men in Blue will are in Group 1 of the Super Eight stage and look to defend their World Cup crown.

Defending T20 World champions India made it to the Super Eight when they defeated Pakistan in their third match of the tournament. They are one of the few unbeaten teams in the World Cup and are gunning for a historic title defence.

India's Super Eight opponents confirmed

Meanwhile, India's Super Eight opponents for the World Cup have been confirmed now. The Men in Blue will be in Group 1 of the Super Eight as they are a pre-seeded X1. South Africa, seeded X4, and the West Indies, seeded X3, are with them. And now Zimbabwe have joined India in the group after qualifying from Group B and leapfrogging Australia.

India will open their Super Eight campaign against South Africa on February 22, followed by their second clash against the Chevrons on February 26. India will face the West Indies in their last Super Eight game on March 1.

More to follow...