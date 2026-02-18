Bengaluru hit-and-run case: HDFC bank staffer dies after being struck by speeding bike | Video

Bengaluru:

A 26-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred around 12:45 pm in front of the HDFC Home Loan office. The victim, Yogeshwari, an employee of HDFC Bank, had stepped out to get lunch when the motorcycle struck her.

CCTV footage of the incident has been making the rounds across social media platforms. The victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, the accused briefly fled the scene but was later admitted to a nearby hospital as he was also injured in the accident. He is currently receiving treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against the biker and further investigation is underway.

Delhi youth killed after being hit by speeding SUV

Earlier, a 23-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka after being hit by a SUV driven by a minor. The incident took place on February 3 at about 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found three damaged vehicles: a Scorpio SUV, a Dzire sedan, and a motorcycle at the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle, 23‑year‑old Sahil Dhaneshra, was found dead at the location. The taxi driver, identified as Ajit Singh, sustained injuries in the collision and was transported to IGI Hospital for medical care.

The Scorpio was being driven by 17‑year‑old Akshatra Singh, who did not possess a valid driving licence. Being a minor, he was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was placed in an observation home and subsequently granted interim bail on February 10 to enable him to sit for his Class 10 board exams. Akshatra’s father was also arrested in connection with the incident.

During the investigation, all three vehicles were seized for examination, their paperwork was verified, and CCTV footage from the vicinity was obtained.

According to the probe so far, the Scorpio initially collided with the motorcycle that was approaching from the opposite direction and then struck the Dzire, which was stationary on the roadside.

An FIR has been filed at Dwarka South Police Station in relation to the case.