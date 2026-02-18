Advertisement
  CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th exam on Home Science, 12th on Physical Education today; check guidelines
CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th exam on Home Science, 12th on Physical Education today; check guidelines

CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held today on Home Science, Physical Education respectively. Check shift timings, exam day guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will be held today, February 18 on Home Science, Physical Education respectively. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 PM. The students who will appear for CBSE exams 2026 need to report at the exam centre half an hour before the exam, they need to reach by 10 am. 

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.   

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.  

 

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    CBSE 12th datesheet for important papers

    CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

    Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -

    February 20- Physics
    February 21- Business Studies, Administration
    February 23- Psychology
    February 26- Geography
    February 28- Chemistry
    March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
    March 12- English core, elective
    March 14- Home Science
    March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
    March 18- Economics
    March 20- Marketing
    March 23- Political Science
    March 27- Biology
    March 28- Accountancy
    March 30- History
    April 4- Sociology. 

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    CBSE 10th datesheet for important papers

    CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will commence from February 17. The important papers on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 are- 

    • February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
    • February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)
    • February 25- Science
    • February 26- Home Science
    • March 2- Hindi Course- A, B
    • March 7- Social Science. 
  • 9:09 AM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    CBSE 12th exam 2026 to be held on this paper today

    CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be held on Physical Education today, February 18. The shift timings for CBSE Class 12 exam is from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Over 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper.   

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    CBSE 10th exam 2026 to be held on this paper today

    CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be held on Home Science today, February 18, the Class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students is appearing for CBSE Class 10 exam this year. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper.   

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 today

    CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 will be held today, February 18 on Home Science, Physical Education respectively. The shift timings are 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students who will appear for CBSE exams 2026 need to report at the exam centre half an hour before the exam, they need to reach by 10 am.  Over 43 lakh students will appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.  As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.  

