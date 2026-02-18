CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th exam on Home Science, 12th on Physical Education today; check guidelines

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will be held today, February 18 on Home Science, Physical Education respectively. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 PM. The students who will appear for CBSE exams 2026 need to report at the exam centre half an hour before the exam, they need to reach by 10 am.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.