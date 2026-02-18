From expansion to reform: How Brazil President Lula’s India visit could shape BRICS’ future

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins his five-day state visit to India on February 18, a trip that comes at a crucial moment for both bilateral ties and the evolving agenda of BRICS. With expansion debates, institutional reform and Global South priorities gaining traction, Lula's engagement with New Delhi could influence the grouping’s next phase.

Lula is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 and participate in the AI Impact Summit from February 19 to 20. The Ministry of External Affairs has described the visit as an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and to chart a forward-looking agenda for the strategic partnership.

A mature strategic partnership

India and Brazil have been strategic partners since 2006. Over the past 2 decades, the relationship has expanded across trade, defence, energy, agriculture, space cooperation and multilateral coordination. Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in the Latin American region, and bilateral trade has grown steadily, driven by energy imports, agricultural commodities and increasing pharmaceutical and engineering exports.

Lula’s visit, his sixth to India, underscores continuity in engagement. He first visited in 2004 as Chief Guest for Republic Day celebrations and most recently attended the G20 Summit in September 2023. Modi, in turn, paid a state visit to Brasília from July 7 to 8 last year. Frequent leader-level interactions have helped anchor cooperation within wider global frameworks such as the G20, BRICS and IBSA.

Technology, business and the Global South

A significant feature of the visit is Lula’s participation in the AI Impact Summit, signalling a shared emphasis on digital governance, emerging technologies and innovation. India has been positioning itself as a voice for responsible AI and digital public infrastructure for developing countries, themes that resonate with Brazil’s own Global South outreach.

Lula is accompanied by around 14 ministers and a large delegation of chief executives, highlighting the economic focus of the visit. A business forum is expected to explore opportunities in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, critical minerals, aviation, defence manufacturing and agri technology. Indian and Brazilian companies have increasingly looked at joint ventures and co-production models, aligning with New Delhi's push for greater domestic manufacturing.

BRICS at a crossroads

The visit carries added weight in the context of BRICS expansion and reform debates. Since the bloc’s recent enlargement, discussions have intensified over how to make it more representative, effective and cohesive. Both India and Brazil have consistently advocated reform of global governance institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, and have called for a stronger voice for emerging economies.

As major democracies of the Global South, India and Brazil often emphasise reformed multilateralism, development finance reform and equitable climate action. Their coordination could help shape BRICS’ internal architecture, from decision making processes to development priorities.

There are also questions about balancing expansion with effectiveness. While BRICS’ broader membership increases its geopolitical weight, it also complicates consensus building. India and Brazil are likely to stress the need for institutional clarity and deliverable-driven cooperation to ensure that expansion does not dilute cohesion.

From symbolism to substance

The renewal of bilateral momentum during Lula’s visit could reinforce a pragmatic approach within BRICS, one that links geopolitical ambition with tangible cooperation in trade, technology, energy transition and development finance.

If New Delhi and Brasilia align on a forward-looking agenda that blends expansion with structural reform, the outcomes of this visit may extend well beyond bilateral ties. They could help shape BRICS’ evolution from a platform of coordination into a more structured and influential voice for the Global South in a shifting global order.

Also read: Why Lula's visit matters for New Delhi-Brasilia strategic ties amid Trump-era tariffs