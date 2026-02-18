'This is my son's mistake, I apologise': Father of Delhi teen who crushed biker

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area after an SUV allegedly driven by a minor collided with his motorcycle. The accident took place earlier this month near Lal Bahadur Shastri College and was captured on camera. According to Delhi Police, the SUV, a Scorpio, hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then rammed into a parked taxi.

The biker, Sahil Dhaneshra, died on the spot. The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was injured and taken to hospital.

‘This is my son’s mistake,’ says father

Breaking his silence, the accused teenager’s father admitted fault and apologised for the incident. “This is my son's mistake, and I apologise for it. I will follow whatever the legal process entails,” he said.

He added that he has been cooperating with the police and has provided all required documents. “Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. We cooperated fully,” he said. The father also clarified that both his son and daughter were in the car at the time of the accident. He said he runs a commercial vehicle business and that the SUV is used for business purposes.

“The challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son,” he said. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said the entire family is deeply disturbed. “There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves,” he added.

He also denied knowing that his daughter was making a reel at the time, saying it was “not a reel, but a short video.” Police said the teenager does not have a valid driving licence. After the accident, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home.

On Tuesday, he was granted interim relief to appear for his Class 10 board examinations. Officials said the accused did not flee the spot after the crash. The victim’s mother alleged that the teen was speeding and performing stunts while shooting videos. She claimed that the SUV was being driven at high speed and in the wrong lane.

According to her, the video recorded before the crash clearly shows rash driving.

The accused’s brother also admitted that the teen was speeding and should not have been driving without a licence. However, he said his brother stayed at the scene after the accident.