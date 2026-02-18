Hammer missiles, M88 engines and more: Rafale deal to boast 50 per cent Made in India components | EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

India and France on Tuesday renewed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement, signing a deal to manufacture French-origin missiles in India, and agreed on the reciprocal deployment of army officers during talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin in Bengaluru.

The two leaders co-chaired the 6th Annual Defence Dialogue and reviewed a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co development and co production of military equipment ahead of the new deal to purchase 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. During the meeting, Rajnath Singh reportedly asked his French counterpart to raise Made in India components for the Rafale jets to 50 per cent.

Defence partnership deepens

According to the defence ministry, both sides stressed the need for a closer defence partnership and greater integration between Indian and French industries, particularly in niche technologies. "They emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the industries of both nations, especially in the field of niche technology," the ministry said.

What are these India-made Rafale components?

The renewed pact comes three months after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed an agreement with France’s Directorate General of Armaments to expand cooperation in defence research and development.

The agreement covers aeronautical platforms, unmanned vehicles, advanced defence materials, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space, navigation, advanced propulsion, advanced sensors and underwater technologies.

An MoU was also signed to establish a joint venture for manufacturing HAMMER missiles in India between Bharat Electronics Limited and France's Safran Electronics and Defense.

A major push is for Rafale's M88 engines to be assembled and overhauled in India. Safran has already committed to setting up an engine assembly line and sourcing parts from Indian suppliers.

HAL and Safran have also signed MoUs to for the production of critical aero-engine parts (such as precision pipes and low-pressure turbine components) in India.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) is already partnered with Dassault to manufacture Rafale fuselage sections in India. This production is expected to scale up significantly to support the "Made in India" fighter jets.

India-France mega Rafale deal

The dialogue took place days after the Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of military hardware worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore, including 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from France. Under the proposal, 18 jets are expected to be delivered in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be manufactured in India. Officials said Singh pushed for maximum indigenisation in the aircraft to be built locally, with India seeking 50 to 60 per cent indigenous content.

Discussions are currently centred on localisation of the Rafales to be produced in India, integration of Indian weapons systems and other India specific requirements.

However, the deal remains at an early stage. Following the acceptance of necessity granted on February 12, the next steps include issuance of a tender, technical evaluations, cost negotiations and final approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Defence Ministry said both ministers agreed to leverage the renewed framework bilaterally and in the wider European context to deliver tangible outcomes that strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities and reinforce the long standing Indo French strategic partnership.

