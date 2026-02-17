Cricket Australia planning to host one BBL match in India, Chennai to be likely venue: Report

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly exploring the possibility of staging a Big Bash League (BBL) match in India next season as part of a strategic push to tap into India's lucrative cricket market. According to a report by Sen Cricket, the move aligns with CA’s broader plan to strengthen the BBL’s commercial footprint in India ahead of a potential sale of at least two of its eight franchises.

As per the report, CA’s Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley recently travelled to India to assess the feasibility and logistics of hosting an offshore fixture, with Chennai emerging as a possible venue. The initiative signals CA’s intent to deepen ties with Indian stakeholders and attract prospective investors. "Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramp up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.

TNCA official confirms discussions

Meanwhile, an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has confirmed that the discussions took place. "Yes, two representatives came from Cricket Australia. Senior office-bearers were part of the discussions where the possibility of one BBL game per season was discussed," a senior TNCA office-bearer said as quoted by PTI.

"They have heard good things about the MA Chidambaram Stadium and did a recce. However, we are not the only venue they are looking at, but TNCA can't commit unless we get a directive from the BCCI. It is the parent body that has to decide whether they will green-light this proposal," the official, who didn't wish to be named, said.

Perth Scorchers likely to be one team for the proposed game

The report said Perth Scorchers appear to be a logical choice to play in India, "given their time zone and an openness from WACA officials to consider offers from wealthy Indian business figures. However, a deal is far from complete, given that approval would need to be granted from various stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI," it said.

The BBL remains one of the premier T20 leagues globally, with Perth Scorchers standing as its most successful franchise, having clinched six titles.

Perth Scorchers won the title in 2025/26, broke MI and CSK's world record

Perth Scorchers became the champions of the Big Bash League 2025/26 after beating Sydney Sixers in the final of the 15th season on January 25. Scorchers chased down a meagre total of 133 against the Sixers in the final as the team displayed a brilliant all-round performance at the Perth Stadium. With their win, Scorchers have shattered a major cricket world record, which they jointly held with the likes of IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and the Caribbean Premier League club Trinbago Knight Riders.

This was Scorchers' sixth win in the BBL, which is not only the most in the tournament but also the most in any franchise T20 league now. They were earlier tied with the likes of CSK, MI and TKR, all of whom have won five crowns in their respective leagues, but went to the top after their recent BBL victory.

ALSO READ | Perth Scorchers break CSK, MI's world record, win BBL 15 after beating Sydney Sixers in final