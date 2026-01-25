Perth Scorchers break CSK, MI's world record, win BBL 15 after beating Sydney Sixers in final Perth Scorchers have etched their name into the history books after lifting their sixth Big Bash League title. Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by six wickets to win the BBL 15 after chasing down 133.

New Delhi:

Perth Scorchers have become the champions of the Big Bash League 2025/26 after beating Sydney Sixers in the final of the 15th season on Sunday, January 25. Scorchers chased down a meagre total of 133 against the Sixers in the final as the team displayed a brilliant all-round performance at the Perth Stadium.

With their win, Scorchers have shattered a major cricket world record, which they jointly held with the likes of IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and the Caribbean Premier League club Trinbago Knight Riders.

This was Scorchers' sixth win in the BBL, which is not only the most in the tournament but also the most in any franchise T20 league now. They were earlier tied with the likes of CSK, MI and TKR, all of whom have won five crowns in their respective leagues.

Most titles in franchise T20 competition:

Perth Scorchers: 6 in BBL

Mumbai Indians: 5 in IPL

Chennai Super Kings: 5 in IPL

Trinbago Knight Riders: 5 in CPL

Comilla Victorians: 4 in BPL

Jaffna Kings: 4 in LPL

Scorchers' bowlers bowl Sixers out for record low total

The match was set by the Scorchers' bowling line-up, with the likes of Jhyde Richardson and David Payne making it difficult for the Sixers to score on a slightly two-paced surface. Richardson led the attack with three wickets for 32 runs. Payne was brilliant too, as he picked 3/18 in his four overs and was superbly economical. For his performance, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the final. Meanwhile, Mahli Beardman picked up two wickets while Aaron Hardie scalped one.

The bowlers combined to bowl the Sixers out for 132, which is now the lowest total in the history of a BBL final in a 20-over match.

Scorchers' top order turns up again on the big night

The Scorchers' top order put its hand up again on the all-important night of the final. Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen killed the chase with their fiery 80-run stand for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs before the latter departed. However, Allen's 36 from 22 balls made him the highest run-scorer of this edition of the BBL, going past David Warner's 433-run tally.

Marsh scored 43 from 43 deliveries to hold one end up and assure his team did not slip up. Sixers caused a few hiccups with Sean Abott striking twice and Mitchell Starc and Jack Edwards once each, however, there were no major troubles for the Ashton Turner-led side to hunt the target down.

With six needed off 16 balls, Josh Inglis smashed six to take his team home and to the sixth BBL crown.