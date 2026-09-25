Will Yashasvi Jaiswal get a chance in India's XI ahead of WI series? Former cricketer opines

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format white ball series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other for the first ODI on September 27, and both sides will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting off to a good start to the series.

Ahead of the series, there have been many questions in the fans’ minds, and one of them is whether or not Yashasvi Jaiswal will be getting a chance in the playing XI. Included in the squad, there is little space to include Jaiswal in India’s lineup yet.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about Jaiswal’s chances to make it to the playing XI as India takes on the West Indies.

"How many white-ball matches will Yashasvi Jaiswal get? He won't get many opportunities. Although he seems like a tempting option, for him to be in the playing XI, Shubman Gill will have to play out of position. What are we trying to achieve? The Indian team will have to ask themselves that. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also need to open together for a long period of time," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“So then, how will it work? When there are limited ODIs, Rohit Sharma will play for sure, and so will Shubman Gill. So how will Yashasvi Jaiswal open? This is an unfortunate fact," he added.

India to take on the West Indies on September 27

Speaking of the upcoming series, India is slated to take on the West Indies across three ODIs and five T20I matches. The ODIs will be played on September 27, 30, and October 3. On the other hand, the T20Is will be played on October 6, 9, 11, 14, and 17.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 approaching, both sides will look to put in their best performances. While India will hope for a good showing, the West Indies, who will be playing the World Cup qualifiers in early 2027 will need to stay at the top of their game as well.

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