'Already building': Prasidh Krishna weighs in on India's preparation for BGT 2027, opens up on upcoming ODI WC

The year 2027 is completely stacked for the Indian cricket team. The side has several huge assignments right from the start of the year, and the preparations for the same are underway as well. With the end of 2026 approaching, team India will be gearing up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027.

The five-game Test series against Australia will be played in India this time around, and the side will hope to put in a good show, especially after their performances down under last year. Speaking on the same, star India pacer Prasidh Krishna came forward and reflected on India’s preparations for the series.

“I’ve experienced five-Test series twice now, once in Australia and once in England, and I’ve grown a lot from those experiences. It’s a completely different challenge to stay in rhythm and carry momentum across five games and 25 days of cricket. The team is already building towards that challenge. Everyone is in great shape and has the right mindset to take it on. We also know how important the series is in the WTC cycle, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Prasidh Krishna told JioHotstar.

Krishna reflects on the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027

It is also interesting to note that the ODI World Cup 2027 is looming on the horizon as well. The marquee tournament is slated to be held in South Africa this time around, and with some of the biggest sides in world cricket participating, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top. Krishna gave his take on the same as well, opening up on how the preparations are ongoing for team India.

“The ODI format is very interesting, and I think it’s the toughest format because you have to adapt between different phases of the game. For a bowler who has to operate in all three phases, the powerplay has made it even more challenging. But that’s the challenge. The harder things get, the fewer people there are who can do it well. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Krishna added.

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