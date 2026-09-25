Daren Sammy opens up on West Indies' chances ahead of India series, reflects on his side's preparations

The stage is set for the upcoming ODI series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other in three ODIs and five T20I matches. With the ODIs set to be held first, the two teams will take on each other on September 27, September 30, and October 3.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning for the Indian team, it could be quite the task for the Windies as they take on team India. While the Men in Blue will look to bat the top of their game, it could be interesting to see how the West Indies fare.

Speaking of the series, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy took centre stage and talked about his side’s chances in the upcoming series against team India, talking about how long it has been since the side has won a series in India.

"It's been 24 years, we've not won a series here in India. So it's a great opportunity for us as a team to come out here and challenge ourselves and measure up ourselves as to where we are in ODIs. And I think it's a great opportunity for us, the players that we have, to come and put in a good show against India and look to win a series, something we've not done in 24 years,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Sammy looking at India series as good preparation

It is interesting to note that the West Indies are slated to play the ODI World Cup qualifiers in the early stages of 2027, and according to Sammy, the upcoming series against India will prove to be good practice for the side ahead of the qualifiers.

"If you have to win a major ICC event, especially in the white-ball format, you have to beat India. And we playing them here at home in their conditions and performing well and winning gives us a fair idea as to what we could do as a team and how capable we are in competing on the world stage,” Sammy said.

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