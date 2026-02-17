Bhupen Borah's exit jolts Assam Congress: Serious 'Pakistan allegations' on Gaurav Gogoi, Himanta makes offer

New Delhi:

Just days before senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Assam, the party was jolted by the resignation of former state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. The development has stirred political circles in the state, especially with Assembly elections approaching. Borah’s sudden decision has triggered uncertainty within the Assam unit of the Indian National Congress.

Resignation, speculation and clarification

On Monday, a series of rapid developments added to the confusion. Borah first announced his resignation from the party. Soon after, some local Congress leaders claimed that he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi and withdrawn his resignation.

However, Borah later dismissed these reports, stating clearly that he had not taken back his decision. He said discussions were ongoing and that he had authorised senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia to review his resignation letter.

If they could convince him that his concerns would be addressed, he said he was open to reconsidering. “I will wait the entire day,” Borah said, adding that he would take a final decision soon.

Borah’s sharp remarks on Congress functioning

In a letter that has circulated widely on social media as Borah’s resignation letter, he raised strong concerns about internal party dynamics. He questioned the leadership style within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as “marginalisation.”

He particularly referred to allegations raised by the BJP concerning visits to Pakistan by current APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. Borah said the “party’s image had suffered” due to what he termed a “lack of a clear response to those allegations.”

He also mentioned feeling sidelined within the state unit and said the functioning of the organisation had affected his dignity and self-respect. Borah served as Assam Congress president from 2021 to 2025 before being replaced by Gogoi last year.

Six political offers, BJP outreach

While clarifying that he has not yet joined any political party, Borah revealed that he had received proposals from six different parties. He also confirmed that he plans to contest the upcoming elections, possibly from Ranganadi, his birthplace.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly invited Borah to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sarma said he does not believe Borah has withdrawn his resignation and confirmed that the two leaders spoke over the phone. A meeting between them has been scheduled. The Chief Minister stated that the BJP’s doors are open for Borah and even indicated support for him from a “safe seat” if he decides to switch sides.

Political impact ahead of Assam assembly elections

Borah’s resignation has intensified speculation about internal divisions within the Assam Congress at a critical time. With elections on the horizon and senior national leaders visiting the state, the party now faces the challenge of maintaining unity.