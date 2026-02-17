Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

New Delhi:

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17. His son Salman Khan, at once, rushed to visit him at the hospital. The rest of the family members from the Khan household are steadily arriving at the hospital.

The exact reason behind Salim Khan’s hospitalisation has not been made public so far, and the family has remained quiet on the matter. For now, the attention is firmly on his well-being as people wait for further updates.

In a paparazzi video doing the rounds online, Salman is seen leaving the premises amid heavy security. The actor moved quickly through the crowd and did not stop to interact with the media gathered outside and, instead, headed straight to his vehicle.

Salman’s elder sister and Salim Khan’s daughter, Alvira Agnihotri, was also seen rushing into the hospital. Her husband, Atul Agnihotri, was also clicked.

Soon after, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan's son-in-law and Arpita Khan's husband, was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital to visit Salim Khan.

Salim Khan is widely regarded as one of the most important screenwriters in Hindi cinema. He played a key role in the evolution of Hindi cinema. He is one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, alongside Javed Akhtar, and together they changed the way mainstream Bollywood films were written in the 1970s. The duo went their separate ways in 1982, after a highly successful professional partnership spanning 12 years.

Together, they wrote some of the most loved films in Indian cinema, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer and Don. Their stories helped shape the "angry young man" image that defined that era of Hindi films.

Away from work, Salim Khan is also the head of the Khan family, which includes actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, along with daughters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma. Over the years, he has remained a respected figure in the industry. Though he keeps appearing on his family's social media feeds, Khan was last spotted casting his vote at the BMC Elections 2026 in January 2026, fulfilling his civic duty as a resident of Maharashtra.

Also read: Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law receives threatening email; probe underway