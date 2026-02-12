Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law receives threatening email; probe underway Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, reportedly received a threatening email on Wednesday, just a day after actor Ranveer Singh was threatened via WhatsApp voice note.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, reportedly received a threatening email on Wednesday, just a day after actor Ranveer Singh was threatened via WhatsApp voice note. According to police, the sender of the email claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though no further details were shared.

While Aayush Sharma has not filed a formal complaint, the Mumbai police have begun an investigation to determine if the email is genuine or a prank.

It must be noted that the threat to Aayush Sharma comes a day after Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh received a voice note from unidentified individuals via WhatsApp. Authorities suspect the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be involved, possibly with the purpose of extortion.

Initial reports indicate that Ranveer Singh's assistant received a threatening voice note demanding crores of rupees.

Last week, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, was targeted by an unknown shooter, who fired five rounds. However, no one was hurt in the shooting. Mumbai Police are investigating this matter, and five suspects have been arrested in Pune in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five accused arrested for the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home. The five accused were brought before a special MCOCA court, which sent them to police custody until February 17, 2026.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma made his acting debut with 2018 film, Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain. The 35-year-old actor was last seen in 2024 action thriller film, Ruslaan alongside Vidya Malvade, Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Mishraa in the lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)

