Bangladesh elections 2026 LIVE: Voting for post-Hasina polls underway; BNP, Jamaat among frontrunners Bangladesh elections 2026 LIVE Updates: The security has been heightened across Bangladesh for Thursday's polling, with the officials deploying around 9 lakh security personnel, including many teams of army, to maintain law and order in the entire country.

Dhaka:

The all crucial polling for the general elections in Bangladesh is being held on Thursday (February 12), nearly a year-and-a-half after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The polling is taking place at a time when attacks on minorities, particularly the Hindus, have significantly increased in the country, and also at a time when ties between India and Bangladesh have plunged to the lowest point.

The polling started at 7.30 am and will continue till 4.30 pm (local time) across 299 parliamentary constituencies. The counting of votes will begin shortly after the polling concludes, and the initial trends are expected to be out shortly afterwards. These elections, which will decide the fate of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents, will be held using ballot papers in presence of 8 lakh polling staff.

Security tightened across Bangladesh

For Thursday's polling, security has been tightened across Bangladesh and around 9 lakh security personnel, including teams of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs), have been deployed in the entire country, including the capital of Dhaka. Bangladesh's election commission has said that it has also installed CCTVs in more than 90 per cent of polling centres to continuously monitor the situation.

It noted that 25,000 body-worn cameras, some of which are IP-based for live feed, will also be used for monitoring. The poll body has urged political parties to ensure that law and order is maintained, and that polling is held in a peaceful manner. Uddin also urged the voters to come in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

"Security deployment is being made based on local sensitivity assessments," Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah said at a media briefing on Thursday.

BNP, Jamaat among frontrunners

Many pre-poll surveys have given an edge to Bangladesh National Party (BNP), which is being led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman. Rahman, who recently returned to the country just before Zia's death, is also the party's frontrunner for the prime minister's position. However, the BNP will face a tough challenge its former ally, the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, Hasina's Awami League has been banned from contesting the elections. The party has criticised the interim government by Yunus for this and alleged that BNP and Jamaat leaders are 'threatening' the people. On the other hand, the interim government has rejected the charges, with Yunus urging political parties and voters to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day.

"All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously," he said on Wednesday. "The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people's representatives, who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people's aspirations."

India keeps an eye

India is closely watching these elections in Bangladesh, with which its ties have dipped in the recent past largely due to Hasina's exile. Hasina is residing in India after her ouster and the interim government has demanded that New Delhi should extradite her. India has maintained that it is cooperating with Bangladesh, but has also urged to ensure that Dhaka ensures protection of the minorities there.

Meanwhile, both BNP and Jamaat have said that they want friendly relations with India, but noted that "mutual respect and trust essential". "We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries and with friends around the world. India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace," said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday.