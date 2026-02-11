BNP vs Jamaat-led alliance: Who will determine Bangladesh's political future? The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, is seen as a slight frontrunner due to its past governance experience and focus on reforms, jobs and corruption. Jamaat, backed by a Gen-Z political group, is mounting a strong challenge and could record a significant performance.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance are emerging as the two main contenders ahead of the Bangladesh general elections. With the Awami League banned from contesting, the political field has opened up, turning the spotlight on these former allies who are now rivals.

Campaigning officially ended earlier this week, and voters will cast their ballots on February 12 across 299 parliamentary constituencies. The election is being seen as a major test for the country’s political direction after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024.

BNP seen as slight frontrunner?

Various media reports citing experts and research say the BNP is being viewed as a slightly stronger contender in the current contest. The party, founded by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has previously formed the government, and some voters see it as an experienced political force.

Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia’s son, has returned to active politics after years in exile and is leading the party’s campaign. Many say his return has energised party workers. The recent death of Khaleda Zia has also created emotional support for the party among some sections of voters.

BNP leaders have focused their campaign on issues such as unemployment, corruption, economic reforms, national security and foreign policy. The party has promised administrative reforms and stable governance if voted to power. Some political analysts believe that a section of voters who earlier supported the Awami League may now shift towards the BNP, especially in constituencies where the ruling party had strong support but is now absent from the race.

Jamaat-led alliance mounts strong challenge

At the same time, Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies are putting up a strong fight. Jamaat, which was banned during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, returned to politics after the interim government restored its registration in 2024. The party is also backed by a new political group formed by Gen-Z activists who played a role in the protests that led to the fall of the Hasina government. After failing to convert street mobilisation into an independent electoral base, the youth-driven group aligned with Jamaat.

With the Awami League out of the contest, both BNP and Jamaat are trying to attract its traditional voters. In several constituencies, these “floating votes” could become decisive. The Hindu community, considered an important minority vote bank, is also being actively courted by both sides.