Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's series is a slow-burn thriller that lingers in the fog Kohrra Season 2 continues its slow-burn storytelling with a focus on grief, fractured relationships, and the emotional cost of unresolved trauma. Set in Punjab, the 6-episode series is led by Barun Sobti and Mona Singh. Read the review here.

Movie Name: Kohrra Season 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: February 11, 2025

Director: Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman

Genre: Crime thriller

Kohrra, when it first released in 2023, felt like any other crime thriller on Netflix. The series was released amid mediocre buzz. However, its popularity grew only after people started watching the show. We live in times when both our personal and professional lives are a part of an invisible rat race. Slow feels abnormal. Almost. So, when Netflix released a crime thriller that was not pacy but rather a slow burn, it raised eyebrows. A slow-burning thriller in this fast-paced world? But only when people started watching it did they realise the quality Barun Sobti’s show brought. Kohrra Season 2 wouldn’t need an introduction. It is already benefiting from the popularity of the first season. But did it match up to its hype of the first season? Let’s try and decode.

Kohrra Season 2: The story

Barun Sobti as Inspector Amarpal Garundi reprises his role in the second season. He is now married. To avoid the complications of his personal life (his affair with his sister-in-law), Garundi has taken a transfer to Dalerpura where he lives a happily-ever-after with his wife, Silky. There, he meets his new boss, the no-nonsense Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh, and together, they solve another tricky case shrouded in secrets in Punjab.

Preet (played by Pooja Bhamrrah) is found brutally murdered at a stable inside her house. The investigation of the case leads them to her estranged husband, Rannvijay Singha, who is based in the US with their two children. Her difficult relationship with her family, supposed affair - everything comes to the surface as Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur solve this case together while dealing with the challenges of their personal lives.

Kohrra Season 2: Acting and performances

Barun Sobti as Inspector Garundi is as serious and witty as he is supposed to be. There is a certain comic element to his character that breaks through the heaviness of a scene and brings some relief and laughs. For instance, when he goes to interrogate one of the suspects, he comes across a new word - ‘situationship’. His reaction to the same is hilarious. There is a subtle exchange of conversation between feminism and masculinity between Garunda and Dhanwant Kaur. That is not only a crucial scene but also one that will make you smile. Also, a special mention for the cat-and-mouse chasing scene with the Taare Gin Gin song playing in the backdrop.

Sobti is a wonderful actor. His baritone and body language add an extra layer of oomph to Kohhra 2. Mona Singh joined the cast this season, and she makes it her own. There’s a reason Mona has been part of six to seven shows and films between 2025 and 2026, and it shows. As Dhanwant Kaur, she brings quiet depth and nuance to the role. You feel for her as she balances the strain of her demanding job with the turmoil of her personal life, especially her troubled marriage to an alcoholic husband, a detail that gains deeper meaning as the story unfolds.

Kohrra Season 2: Cinematography, direction, mood and what works

Sudip Sharma is the showrunner of Kohrra Season 2. What does Kohrra mean? Fog, right? The element is not to be taken lightly in the show. The fog exists not just in the landscape but also in the clarity, the storytelling, and even the pace.

Much like its title, the second season, performed entirely in the Punjabi dialect, feels heavy. But across six episodes, you find yourself wanting to know what happens next each time one ends. The scenes do not linger unnecessarily, and something new keeps unfolding, keeping the audience engaged throughout. The atmosphere builds dread quietly and totally relies on twists.

What doesn’t work for Kohrra Season 2?

What doesn’t fully work in Kohrra Season 2 is that some emotions start to feel repeated at times. The heaviness is clearly intentional, but a few personal conflicts go over the same ground without really adding anything new. Some side tracks are introduced with promise, but don’t get enough time to breathe. There are moments where the pace slows a little too much, and the silence feels stretched instead of meaningful. And if you are waiting for big, shocking twists, this season is more about mood than surprise, which may not work for everyone.

Kohrra Season 2: The final verdict

Kohrra Season 2 stays true to its core - it is not loud, and not designed for instant thrills. The series, instead, moves quietly, sitting with grief, death, broken relationships, and the emotional weight its characters carry. While it does stumble in parts with slightly stretched moments and a few underexplored threads, the performances and atmosphere hold it together. If you are willing to sit with its fog and wait for it to clear on its own rather than rush through it, Season 2 rewards you with depth, restraint, and a lingering ache that stays even after the final episode ends.

Also read: Kohrra 2 OTT release time: Know when to watch Barun Sobti, Mona Singh's crime thriller on Netflix

Latest Entertainment News