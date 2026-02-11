Quinton de Kock breaks AB de Villiers' legendary record with half-century vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Quinton de Kock scored 59 against Afghanistan to become South Africa’s highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history, surpassing AB de Villiers. A 114-run stand with Rickelton powered the Proteas to 187 before Afghanistan fought back late.

Ahmedabad :

Quinton de Kock etched his name into the record books by surpassing AB de Villiers for the most runs by a South Africa international in T20 World Cup history. The keeper-batter scored a composed 59 off 41 balls against Afghanistan before being dismissed by Rashid Khan.

During the course of his innings, de Kock moved past de Villiers’ tally and now leads the list with 737 runs in 29 matches. The former South Africa captain had previously held the record with 717 runs from 30 appearances.

Most runs for South Africa in T20I World Cup:

Players Runs Quinton de Kock 737 AB de Villiers 717 JP Duminy 568 David Miller 482 Aiden Markram 448

Notably, de Kock stitched a valuable 114-run partnership with Ryan Rickelton that helped South Africa set the momentum early on. Afghanistan’s poor fielding effort made it easier for the batters as they looked well in control. Rickelton went on to play a blistering knock of 61 runs off 28 balls as the Proteas were cruising well and at one point, they seemed to reach even 220.

Afghanistan bounce back

Rashid Khan struck twice in quick succession to swing the momentum Afghanistan’s way, removing both de Kock and Rickelton to stall South Africa’s charge. The double blow forced two fresh batters to the crease but David Miller and Dewald Brevis were unable to shift gears as expected. Their struggle to accelerate allowed Afghanistan to claw their way back into the contest, restricting the Proteas to 187 in the first innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai, who had been taken on in the early overs, responded impressively and ended with a three-wicket haul. Despite the late surge with the ball, Afghanistan face a stiff challenge in chasing 188. Having already lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener, another defeat would seriously dent their hopes of reaching the Super 8 stage.

Also Read: