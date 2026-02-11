BJP's Ritu Tawde elected BMC Mayor, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi deputy mayor With Ritu Tawde's election, the BJP has got its own BMCMayor after more than 40 years as it clinched power from Shiv Sena UBT in the Municipal Corporation elections in January.

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, marking the first time in 4 decades that the post has gone to the BJP. The election became uncontested after Shiv Sena UBT chose not to field a candidate, ending the Thackeray family’s 25-year control of Mumbai’s richest civic body. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadi has been elected as the Deputy Mayor.

A 3-term corporator from Ghatkopar West, 53-year-old Tawde has more than a decade of experience in grassroots politics, civic administration and public welfare. Senior BJP leaders describe her as a hands-on leader with strong community engagement, who has built a reputation for combining administrative ability with a close local connection.

Tawde is regarded as a prominent figure in Mumbai’s civic politics. She first entered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2012 after being elected as a corporator from Ward 127.

She was re-elected in 2017 from Ward 121 in Ghatkopar.

In the civic elections held on January 15, Tawde won from Ward 132, further consolidating her position in the country’s richest civic body.

In addition to her role as corporator, Tawde has served as Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

CM Fadnavis congratulates Ritu Tawde

"Ritu Tawde is an experienced corporator and understands administration well. She will do good work," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

BMC election results

In the elections to the 227-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 29. With a combined strength of 118 corporators, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured the mayor’s post comfortably.

Shiv Sena UBT, which had ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats. Its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, secured 6 and 1 seats respectively.

