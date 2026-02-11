Kohrra 2 OTT release time: Know when to watch Barun Sobti, Mona Singh's crime thriller on Netflix Kohrra 2 is slated to hit Netflix screens today, February 11, 2026. Find out the exact release time and how to stream Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's much-awaited crime thriller online.

The much-awaited second season of the 2023 show Kohrra, titled Kohrra 2, is arriving on Netflix today, February 11, 2026. The critically acclaimed web series features Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, and Rannvijay Singha in lead roles.

This time, Barun Sobti reprises his role as Amarpal Garundi, who begins a new chapter as the commanding officer. Meanwhile, Mona Singh plays Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur. Rannvijay Singha also stars in a pivotal role. As fans await the release of Kohrra 2, let's take a look at the exact release timings.

Kohrra 2 OTT release time

Viewers will be able to stream Kohrra 2 on Netflix from 1:30 PM IST onwards on their devices. Notably, the first season of Kohrra is already streaming on Netflix with a total of six episodes.

Kohrra 2 languages

It must be noted that fans can watch crime thriller show, Kohrra 2 in multiple languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Kohrra 2: Cast

Besides the lead actors Barun Sobti, Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha, the show also features Pooja Bhamrah, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta.

Kohrra 2: Plot and trailer

Kohrra 2 is about the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrah) who is found dead in her brother's (Anurag Arora) barn. As several suspects emerge, including her husband (Rannvijay Singha), two police officers try to uncover the truth. The makers of the show dropped its official trailer on January 29, 2026, across social media platforms. Watch the official trailer below:

Kohrra 2: Production details

Kohrra 2 is directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, while it is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. It is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

