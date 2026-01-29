Kohrra 2 trailer out: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh team up to solve a darker mystery Netflix’s investigative crime drama Kohrra returns with Season 2, as the newly released trailer teases a chilling murder mystery. The series follows Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, played by Barun Sobti, who begins a new chapter under the command of Mona Singh Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur.

New Delhi:

The mist rolls in once again in Punjab, this time settling over Dalerpura. Kohrra, Netflix’s critically acclaimed investigative crime drama, is set to return with its second season, led by Barun Sobti and Mona Singh. The newly-released trailer signals a darker, more emotionally layered chapter in the story.

At the heart of the new season is the murder of a woman, played by Pooja Bhamrrah, whose body is discovered in her brother’s barn, drawing an entire town into a web of suspicion and hidden truths.

Kohrra 2 trailer out

Kohrra Season 2 marks the return of Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, once again played by Barun Sobti, but this time in unfamiliar territory. Garundi has moved away from his roots in Jagrana and begins anew under a new commanding officer, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh.

As the two officers dig deeper into the case, the investigation begins to expose not only the town’s secrets but also their own personal vulnerabilities. As the official procedures unfold, the list of suspects grows steadily, including the victim’s own husband, portrayed by Rannvijay Singha, while her brother, played by Anurag Arora, finds themselves pulled deeper into the case. The trailer sets the tone for the season, promising an unsettling yet gripping narrative. Watch the trailer of Kohrra Season 2 here:

Barun Sobti, Mona Singh on Kohrra 2

Barun Sobti, who reprises the role of Amarpal Garundi, shared, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”

Mona Singh, who’ll be joining the cast as Dhanwant Kaur, said, “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip sir and the team for trusting me with it. I look forward to audiences experiencing her journey within the larger, quietly intense world of Kohrra.”

Kohrra 2: Release date, cast and crew

Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere on February 11, streaming on Netflix. The series is produced under the banner of A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, with Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani serving as producers. Direction duties are handled by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, while the series is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma.

Alongside Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the cast includes Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora and Prayrak Mehta.

