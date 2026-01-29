FTA with EU is for ambitious India, urge manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them: PM Modi PM Modi said, "This quarter has begun on a very positive note. A self-confident India has become a ray of hope for the world today. It has also become a centre of attraction. At the beginning of this quarter, India and the European Union signed a Free Trade Agreement.

New Delhi:

PM Modi on Thursday addressed the media ahead of Budget Session of Parliament and said the FTA with EU is for ambitious India, urge manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them. He said a new market has opened up, offer quality products to 27 EU member nations.

He said the President's Address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. “For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President - I am confident that all MPs took this seriously..."

PM Modi said, "This quarter has begun on a very positive note. A self-confident India has become a ray of hope for the world today. It has also become a centre of attraction. At the beginning of this quarter, India and the European Union signed a Free Trade Agreement. It is a reflection of how bright the upcoming directions are, of how bright the future of Indian youth is. This Free Trade for Ambitious India, Free Trade for Aspirational Youth, Free Trade for Aatmanirbhar India. I am confident that, especially the manufacturers of India, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities..."