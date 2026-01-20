Kohrra Season 2 release date out: Barun Sobti returns as Mona Singh joins Netflix series Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in February, with Barun Sobti returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi and Mona Singh joining the cast in a key new role.

New Delhi:

After a critically acclaimed first season that set a new benchmark for Indian police procedurals, Kohrra returns on February 11, reaffirming its place as one of Netflix India’s most prestigious and finely crafted investigative dramas, while staying true to the mood and restraint that defined its identity. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings with it a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain, where silence often speaks louder than a confession, and the truth prefers to reveal itself in fragments rather than answers.

This is a developing story.