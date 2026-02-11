iPhone 16 gets massive Rs 13,000 price cut on Valentine’s Day sale: Where to buy The iPhone 16 is now available at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart with a Rs 13,000 price cut during the Valentine’s Day sale. Here’s a look at its updated price and key features.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 has received a significant price cut during the ongoing Valentine’s Day sale on Flipkart. This is the biggest discount on the device since last year’s Diwali sale. Launched in 2024, the iPhone 16 comes with several powerful features, including the A18 Bionic chip. With the current offer, the device is now available at its lowest price so far.

iPhone 16 price drop details

During the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale, the iPhone 16 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 56,999.

The smartphone was originally launched at Rs 79,900. After the launch of the iPhone 17, its price was reduced by Rs 10,000, bringing it down to Rs 69,900. Now, during the ongoing sale, the price has been reduced by approximately Rs 13,000. This includes a Rs 1,000 bank discount.

iPhone 16 features and specifications

iPhone 16 Features Display 6.1-inch, super ratina XDR OLED Processor A18 Bionic Camera 48MP + 12MP, 12MP OS iOS 18

The iPhone 16, launched in 2024, closely resembles the iPhone 17 in design. Many of its features are also similar.

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island. The device is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chipset with a hexacore CPU.

The smartphone ships with iOS 18 and can be upgraded to iOS 26. It also supports Apple Intelligence features.

Camera Setup

The iPhone 16 offers a dual rear camera setup:

48MP primary camera

12MP secondary camera

For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 12MP front camera.

Apple has also included an Action Button and a dedicated Camera Button on the device.

Battery, charging and durability

The iPhone 16 supports 25W wired and wireless charging. It also comes with an IP68 rating, offering protection against water and dust.

