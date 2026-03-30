Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran war LIVE: Iran threatens to attack homes of US, Israeli officials; Trump says deal with Tehran very soon
 Live now

Iran war LIVE: Iran threatens to attack homes of US, Israeli officials; Trump says deal with Tehran very soon

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Iran war LIVE: An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf country's electricity ministry said.

Smoke billows in Beersheba, southern Israel, after it was struck by an Iranian missile
Smoke billows in Beersheba, southern Israel, after it was struck by an Iranian missile Image Source : AP
Tehran:

As the war in West Asia continues, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to "most of" the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed, via Pakistan, to end the war. He said that the US is negotiating with Iran 'directly and indirectly'. "We're having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly, and I think we're getting a lot of very important points," Trump Said. The President said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect."

Missile alerts rang across the Gulf after Iran launched fresh strikes, prompting the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to activate air defence systems. Amid the attacks, an Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed an Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf country’s electricity ministry said. "A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

The war has threatened global supplies of oil, natural gas, and fertilizer and disrupted air travel as Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. US President extended his self-imposed deadline to April 6 for Tehran to reopen the strait. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise as more than 3,000 people have been killed in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Iran war.

 

Live updates :Iran war

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:12 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Australia cuts fuel taxes

    Australia has halved its taxes on gasoline and diesel and removed a tax on heavy vehicles to counter the economic impacts of soaring fuel prices. The government announced on Monday it expects the tax reductions will cost federal coffers 2.55 billion Australian dollars ($1.74 billion) over three months. Taxes on gasoline and diesel will be halved to 26.3 Australian cents a liter (68.2 cents a gallon) from Wednesday. The heavy vehicle road user charge of 32.4 Australian cents per liter of diesel (84.1 cents a gallon) that truck and bus operators pay to compensate for the added damage they cause roads will be removed.

     

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran's Khondab Heavy Water Plant sustained severe damage

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday (local time) confirmed that Iran's Khondab Heavy Water Plant has sustained severe damage and is no longer operational following Israeli strikes on the plant amid the West Asia conflict. In a post on X, the IAEA said that its assessment was based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and technical knowledge of the facility. The facility, located near Arak in central Iran, has long been a focal point of international concern due to its potential role in nuclear development, the agency added.

     

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vital US radar aircraft destroyed in strike

    An Iranian strike on an air base in Saudi Arabia appears to have destroyed a US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft, vital for its airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, that enables airborne monitoring of up to 120,000 square miles of battlespace. Images of the wrecked aircraft began appearing on social media sites.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli forces

    The Lebanese group says its fighters have launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon The group said it fired rockets at the town of Metula in northern Israel and at Israeli soldiers and their vehicles to the east of the Khiam detention centre in southern Lebanon.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Benchmark Brent crude topped $116 a barrel

    Brent crude was just over $70 a barrel when the war started on Feb. 28. Prices have spiked by over 50% since.

     

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says he'd 'take the oil in Iran'

    US President Donald Trump has raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran's Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. The comment by Trump came in an interview published early Monday by The Financial Times. "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump told the newspaper. "It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while."

    Asked about Iranian defenses there, he said: “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily."

    The US already launched airstrikes once it said targeted military positions on the island. Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Indian worker killed in Iranian attack in Kuwait

    Kuwait said an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states report intercepting drones and missiles. "A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran's supreme leader applauds Iraq's stance in the war

    In a message attributed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, he expressed his appreciation to senior religious authorities in Iraq for their supportive stance toward Iran during the war, according to two semi-official Iranian news agencies. Since he was named third supreme leader of Iran, Khamenei has made no public appearance, but has conveyed only rare messages. Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for several attacks on U.S. bases in the country in solidarity with Tehran.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UN peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon

    A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically wounded when a projectile exploded in their position near a village in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL said in a statement very early Monday. The statement said the "origin of the projectile" was unknown.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi Arabia intercepted 5 ballistic missiles

    Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said early Monday the ballistic missiles were apparently targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Mar 30, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says US is negotiating with Iran 'directly and indirectly'

    President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran has agreed to "most of" the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed, via Pakistan, to end the war. Asked if Iran responded to those points, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?"

    "We're having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly, and I think we’re getting a lot of very important points," Trump continued.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran War Iran Israel Conflict Israel Iran War United States
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\