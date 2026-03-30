Iran war LIVE: Iran threatens to attack homes of US, Israeli officials; Trump says deal with Tehran very soon

Tehran:

As the war in West Asia continues, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to "most of" the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed, via Pakistan, to end the war. He said that the US is negotiating with Iran 'directly and indirectly'. "We're having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly, and I think we're getting a lot of very important points," Trump Said. The President said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect."

Missile alerts rang across the Gulf after Iran launched fresh strikes, prompting the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to activate air defence systems. Amid the attacks, an Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed an Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf country’s electricity ministry said. "A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

The war has threatened global supplies of oil, natural gas, and fertilizer and disrupted air travel as Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. US President extended his self-imposed deadline to April 6 for Tehran to reopen the strait. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise as more than 3,000 people have been killed in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Iran war.