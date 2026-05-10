PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; congratulates him on new role

Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke over the phone with Vijay after the latter assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. During the conversation, the Prime Minister congratulated him on taking oath and wished him success in his new role.

Vijay was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of the state earlier in the day, days after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the single largest party in Tamil Nadu. His appointment marks a major political milestone for the actor-turned-politician and his party.

Before the telephone call, PM Modi had also extended his greetings publicly through a post on X. The Prime Minister assured continued cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of the people.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Alongside Vijay, nine senior party leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.

The ministers inducted into the cabinet include N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T K Prabhu and S Keerthana.

Vijay announces welfare and safety schemes

Soon after taking charge, the new Chief Minister announced a series of welfare and law enforcement initiatives. One of the key promises includes providing 200 units of free electricity to households across the state. The move is aimed at reducing the financial pressure on families and offering relief to middle and lower-income households.

The government also revealed plans to set up two Special Task Forces. One unit will focus on curbing drug abuse and illegal narcotics activities through stricter monitoring and enforcement. The second task force will work on improving women’s safety by strengthening security measures and responding more effectively to crimes against women.

Political shift in Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a major political change in the state. TVK emerged as a strong force by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Although the party did not secure a clear majority on its own, it managed to form the government with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League.

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