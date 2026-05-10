UP: Amroha family hires contract killer to murder drug-addicted son; father and brother nabbed

Amroha:

A disturbing murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has shocked residents after police claimed that a family allegedly planned the killing of their own son because they could no longer cope with his violent behaviour and drug addiction. The case came to light after the body of a young man, identified as Dushyant, was found near a dry canal in Shampur village under the Didoli Kotwali police station area. The body had blood stains, leading police to suspect foul play.

What first appeared to be a routine murder, investigation soon took a dramatic turn. During questioning and surveillance, police discovered that members of Dushyant’s own family were involved in the crime.

According to police officials, Dushyant had been struggling with drug addiction for a long time. His family claimed that he frequently abused and assaulted relatives, creating constant fear and tension at home. Investigators said the parents claim the situation had become unbearable for them and Dushyant’s siblings.

Police stated that the family eventually decided to get rid of him by hiring a contract killer. The accused allegedly contacted a local criminal known as “Jolly” and agreed to pay him Rs 5 lakh for the murder.

Mother mortgages gold to arrange money

Officials further revealed that Dushyant’s mother reportedly pawned her gold jewellery to arrange money for the deal. An advance payment of Rs 55,000 was allegedly given to the hired killer before the crime was carried out.

Victim’s father, brother nabbed

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadoria said that a case had been registered and the investigation pointed towards the involvement of the victim’s family. He confirmed that Dushyant’s father had been arrested, while police teams were searching for the absconding suspect, Jolly.

During interrogation, the victim’s father and brother allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy. Police said both men are now in custody and face charges related to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities added that efforts are continuing to trace the contract killer and further investigation into the case is underway.

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