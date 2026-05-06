UP: Minor boy's rape-murder accused killed in police encounter in Hardoi; cop injured

Hardoi:

A 32-year-old fugitive, wanted for the horrific sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old boy, was shot dead during an encounter in the Mallawan area of Hardoi on Wednesday morning. The suspect, identified as Mehnoor, died from injuries sustained during an exchange of fire with a joint team of local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

One senior SOG officer, Rajesh Kumar, was also wounded in the skirmish and is currently receiving medical care at the district hospital.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, officers acted on a specific tip-off and surrounded the suspect in an attempt to take him into custody. Rather than surrendering, Mehnoor reportedly opened fire on the police team.

“The officers fired back in self-defence. The accused was critically injured during the shootout and was rushed to the district hospital, where he later passed away,” Meena said.

Background of the crime

The encounter follows the discovery of a young boy’s body in a maize field in Matiyamau village on Tuesday. Investigators believe the child was abducted and raped before being murdered.

In a calculated move to mislead cops, the suspect allegedly used a stolen SIM card to demand a ransom from the grieving family. Police suggest this was a "decoy" tactic intended to make the crime appear as a kidnapping for financial gain rather than a sexual assault.

Following the recovery of the child's body, the Inspector General of Police (Lucknow Range) had placed a Rs 50,000 bounty on Mehnoor’s head.

Several cases registered against accused in past

Mehnoor, originally from the Kannauj district, was described by officials as a "habitual offender." His criminal record included nearly twelve cases registered against him across multiple districts.

At the scene of the shootout, forensic teams recovered a .32 bore pistol, .315 bore country-made firearm, a motorcycle and multiple cartridges.

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