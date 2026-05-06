Internal rift in AIADMK: More than 30 MLAs likely to break from party to support Vijay's TVK

Chennai:

Reports of internal rift in AIADMK has emerged, as a majority of the 47 party MLAs have demanded the party high command to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the formation of government in Tamil Nadu.

A key AIADMK MLAs meeting has also been postponed due to the development.

Senior party leader CV Shanmugam is leading the disgruntled MLAs and a key meeting is likely to take place at his residence.

Indirectly, a warning has been issued to Edappadi K Palaniswami that if a decision is not taken soon, more than 30 MLAs may break away from the party and extend their support to Vijay.