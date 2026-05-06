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Internal rift in AIADMK: More than 30 MLAs likely to break from party to support Vijay's TVK

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited ByAbhishek Sheoran  
Published: ,Updated:

Senior party leader CV Shanmugam is leading the disgruntled MLAs and a key meeting is likely to take place at his residence.

A key AIADMK MLAs meeting has also been postponed due to the development.
A key AIADMK MLAs meeting has also been postponed due to the development. Image Source : PTI file
Chennai:

Reports of internal rift in AIADMK has emerged, as a majority of the 47 party MLAs have demanded the party high command to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the formation of government in Tamil Nadu. 

A key AIADMK MLAs meeting has also been postponed due to the development.

Senior party leader CV Shanmugam is leading the disgruntled MLAs and a key meeting is likely to take place at his residence. 

Indirectly, a warning has been issued to Edappadi K Palaniswami that if a decision is not taken soon, more than 30 MLAs may break away from the party and extend their support to Vijay.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election AIADMK Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Actor Vijay TVK Chief Vijay Edappadi Palaniswami
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