US declares end of 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the United States has ended its major military operations against Iran. He said the campaign, called “Operation Epic Fury”, has been completed after achieving its goals. Rubio clarified that while large-scale operations are over, the situation is still sensitive and could change depending on Iran’s actions.

According to Rubio, the operation launched on February 28 by the US and Israel was aimed at strategic military objectives, which he said have now been fulfilled. He added that recent US military activity in the region was defensive in nature, not offensive.

He also stressed that Washington is not seeking further conflict but wants stability in the region.

Focus shifts to Strait of Hormuz

The US has been heavily involved in efforts linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. Rubio said the US wants Iran to reopen the strait fully and warned that continued restrictions are harming global trade and energy supply chains. He said Washington’s actions are aimed at protecting civilian shipping and assisting stranded vessels.

Even though a ceasefire was announced nearly a month ago, uncertainty continues in the region. The US insists it is acting only in response to threats, while Iran has denied recent allegations of attacks in the Gulf area.

So far, only a small number of commercial ships have safely passed through the US-monitored route, while many others remain stuck in the Persian Gulf due to security concerns. Rubio said the US still prefers diplomacy and wants Iran to accept restrictions on its nuclear program while ensuring free movement through the strait.

He also suggested that countries like China should use their influence to pressure Iran, arguing that global trade depends heavily on stability in the region.

No clear end to tensions yet

Despite the announcement that “Operation Epic Fury” is over, US officials have not ruled out further action if the situation worsens. For now, the region remains on alert, with both military readiness and diplomatic efforts continuing side by side.