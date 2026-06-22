Indians among 13 killed in Qatar gas plant explosion; Embassy issues helpline numbers

Doha:

At least 13 people, including Indian nationals, lost their lives and 66 others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion ripped through Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex on Sunday. The incident occurred during efforts to resume operations at the facility, which had remained shut following an Iranian attack earlier this year. Confirming the casualties, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi described the incident as a tragedy and said the victims included workers of Indian and Pakistani origin. "I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped would never happen, and that is to announce the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities," Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi told reporters on Monday. He further stated that 66 people were injured in the blast, which took place as workers were attempting to restart operations at the strategic energy hub.

Indian Embassy activates emergency helplines

Following the explosion, the Indian Embassy in Doha expressed concern over the incident and activated emergency helplines for Indian citizens and their families. "Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured and some are missing as per authorities," the Embassy said.

The mission also assured full support to affected Indian nationals and their relatives. "At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it added. The embassy has urged those seeking assistance to contact its emergency helpline numbers.

Explosion during restart operations

The blast occurred at the Barzan gas supply facility within the Ras Laffan industrial area. According to QatarEnergy, the explosion and subsequent fire broke out during efforts to restart the facility after months of disruption linked to regional tensions. Initially, officials suggested that only a limited number of people had been injured. However, updated figures released later by Qatar's Interior Ministry revealed a significantly higher casualty count, underlining the severity of the incident. Authorities are still assessing the extent of structural damage caused by the explosion, while investigations into the exact cause remain underway.

Strategic energy hub under spotlight

The Barzan gas facility plays a critical role in Qatar's domestic energy infrastructure. The plant has the capacity to produce nearly 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of sales gas per day and is primarily used for electricity generation and powering the country's desalination plants.

Qatar owns the overwhelming majority stake in the facility, while energy giant ExxonMobil holds a minority share. The facility had already faced disruption earlier this year after an Iranian missile struck Ras Laffan in March, causing a major fire and extensive damage. Production activities had been suspended since then due to security concerns and disruptions linked to regional hostilities.

Potential impact on global energy markets

The incident could have wider implications beyond Qatar, given the country's position as one of the world's leading LNG exporters. Ras Laffan serves as a crucial hub for global energy supplies, and any prolonged disruption could influence international gas markets already grappling with geopolitical uncertainty. Qatar's energy sector is particularly significant because the country shares one of the world's largest offshore natural gas reserves with Iran in the Persian Gulf. The enormous gas field has been central to Qatar's economic growth and global energy dominance.

Investigation and recovery efforts continue

As per reports, emergency teams continue to assess the site while authorities work to determine the full scale of the damage. Efforts are also underway to identify all those affected and provide support to injured workers and the families of those who lost their lives.

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